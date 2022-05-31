Detour for some Vernon motorists

Portion of Okanagan Landing Road closed

Road work will close a section of Okanaan Landing Road June 1, 2022. (City of Vernon map)

The City would like to advise motorists that a detour will be required for a portion of Okanagan Landing Road this week for the installation of water service and a fire hydrant.

Starting as early as 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday, June 1, traffic on Okanagan Landing Road will be detoured between Myriad and Dallas roads. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative travel route, if possible. The work is anticipated to be completed by the end of day.

“Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise,” the city said.

“For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage and directions from traffic control personnel. Minor travel delays should be expected; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. The City appreciates everyone’s patience while this project is being completed.”

