Detour next week near Vernon’s Lakeview Park

Crews will be updating utilities along a portion of 18th Street and 30th Avenue

Drivers in Vernon’s Lakeview Park area will need to take a brief detour will crews update utilities next week.

As early as 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, crews will be updating utilities along a portion of 18th Street and 30th Avenue, where the Peanut Pool is being revitalized. Access on these roads will be for local traffic only.

It is expected the work will be completed by Nov. 10, but timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible, consider taking alternate routes, and slow down in construction and detour zones.

