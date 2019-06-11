DEVELOPMENT APPROVED Summerland council has given approval to a development permit application for 13415 Lakeshore Dr. S. for three buildings, two of them six storeys high. (Image submitted)

Development permit approved for Summerland lakefront project

Project has two six-storey residential buildings and a mixed-use commercial and residential building

A development permit application has been approved for a mixed use building to be constructed on Lakeshore Drive in Summerland.

On Monday evening, Summerland council adopted a bylaw to amend the Official Community Plan and zoning for the application and also approved the development permit.

The development, at 13415 Lakeshore Dr. S., is for two six-storey residential buildings facing the lake and a mixed-use commercial and residential building to face Lakeshore Drive.

READ ALSO: Large development affects Summerland building permit statistics

The two residential buildings are proposed to have a maximum height of 23 metres. Each will contain 12 units, at 140 square metres in size.

The floors are terraced so each unit will have a large deck and a pool.

Parking will be in private garages to the rear of the building, with additional parking in a small garage at the centre of the site.

The mixed use building will have up to 11 commercial units on the first floor, each opening directly onto Lakeshore Drive.

The second storey will have eight resort condo units.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive
Next story
Man arrested after allegedly attacking multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

Just Posted

Vernon’s history in pictures

Downtown Vernon Safeway photo from 1951

UPDATE: Vernon woman loses B.C. Farm appeal due to rotting carcasses

Carla Christman appeared in court to request care and control over seized dogs

Vernon woman reaches major milestone – turns 100

Ethel Margaret, born in 1919, says secret to life is being around good people

Warm day ahead for the Shuswap-Okanagan-Similkameen

Your Monday weather forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap and Similkameen

BC Cancer Foundation canvassing Vernon

The canvassers wear badges, vests and will not accept cash at the door

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Court to mull continuing order against B.C. LNG pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

Four outdoor dining restaurants in Kelowna to visit this summer

As featured on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining 2019 list

‘Classless’: Warriors react after Raptors fans cheer Durant’s injury

Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved to try to get the fans to stop

Northern B.C. gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

Marcel Dubroy of Smithers faces five charges in Saskatchewan related to a former Regina athlete

Okanagan Rail Trail to boast 3 interpretative sites

Branding strategies, event management and a finalized logo were brought before city council

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Summerland connection to Sam McGee recognized

McGee Street in Summerland named after character immortalized in poem by Robert Service

Surrey woman camps for days to find lost cat

Lisa van Vliet hired pet detectives, was prepared to fight off coyotes

Most Read