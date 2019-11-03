Did you remember to “fall back?”

We said goodbye to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday; now on Daylight Standard Time

If you forgot to turn your clock back an hour before you went to bed Saturday, you should do so now. (File photo)

This is just a friendly reminder from your favourite community media outlet to turn your clocks back one hour if you forgot to do Saturday.

We said goodbye to Daylight Saving Time and entered Daylight Standard Time at 2 a.m. Sunday.

You may have gained an extra hour sleep or you could be one of many affected by time change.

READ MORE: How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

The B.C. government is expected to introduce legislation that would end “falling back” an hour the first Sunday each November, and have the province on Daylight Saving Time year-round.

READ MORE: B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

The official time as of this writing is 6:06 a.m. Pacific, Daylight Standard Time.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Regional Library joins fight against Macmillan Publishers’ e-book restrictions

Just Posted

Vernon man selling restored 1948 Chevy to fund trip home to Lebanon

Adel Karame has listed the truck for $35,000 despite an appraisal valuing it at $115,000

Okanagan Regional Library joins fight against Macmillan Publishers’ e-book restrictions

The big-five publisher has limited the number of new-release e-book titles libraries can purchase

Vipers find offence in win versus Victoria Grizzlies

The Vipers beat the Grizzlies on the road 5-2 on Friday night.

Tiller’s Folly bringing Celtic sound to Vernon

The band will perform live for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society on Thursday, Nov. 14

Vernon artist brightens up the landscape

Peter Doré has livened up the People Place in Vernon with a woodland mural

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

Former community of Mineola had a lumber mill

Community near Meadow Valley existed until 1924, but some buildings were moved into Summerland

Langley soldier, 101, receives service medals nearly 75 years after Second World War

Cloverdale Legion hosts ceremony 74 years in the making

Pamela Anderson draws condemnation with Indigenous headdress Halloween tweet

Tweet shows two photos of the Ladysmith-born model, semi-nude, with feather headdress

‘They were unaware of the dangers’: Williams Lake SPCA urges caution for dogs in trucks

Injured puppy incident educates public on transporting unsecured pets in back of pickup trucks

Stampeders look to control playoff destiny in battle against B.C. Lions

Stamps (11-6) need to beat the B.C. Lions (5-12) to cement position

Deja vu: Hungry otter kills three koi, forcing closure of Vancouver garden – again

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden pond closed until further notice, remaining koi relocated to safety

Atlin, B.C. community mourns Bob the cat

Bob was struck by a car on Oct. 29. A memorial is planned for Nov. 16.

Most Read