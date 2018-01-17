Hundreds of foodies showed up for the kick-off event of Dine Around Thompson Okanagan 2018 Tuesday evening in Kelowna.—Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan kicks off

Fifty restaurants in the region will participate in this year’s event

The 2018 edition of Dine Around Thompson Okanagan has officially kicked off.

On Tuesday evening on the campus of Okanagan College, 300 people turned out for this year’s launch party, an evening featuring delicacies from 14 restaurants and 20 wineries.

According to event coordinator Christina Ferreira, this year more than 50 restaurants between Kamloops and Osoyoos—including many in the Okanagan Valley—will participate in Dine Around, which runs Jan. 17 to Feb. 4.

The restaurants will feature three-course menus for $15, $25, $35 and $45 each, and there will be suggested wine, beer, and cocktail pairings.

A full list of participating restaurants is available at dinearound.ca.

Ferreira said the event is an ideal way for locals to check out restaurants they may not have dined at in the past, or return to ones they like.

She said it’s also an excellent opportunity for local restaurants, wineries and breweries to focus locally and showcase how well BC VQA wines, BC Craft Beer and Craft Spirits pair with our local foods.

The event is staged by the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association.

“This festival is great for restaurants as we help promote their businesses during what has been traditionally a slow time of year,” said Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the BCRFA. “Consumers also appreciate it as they have the opportunity to sip, savour and save with these delicious three course menus for such incredible prices.

This year, association has added more incentive to take in Dine Around by offering restaurant patrons an opportunity to enter a draw to win $250 in restaurant gift cards by requesting a ballot entry form, completing it and leaving it at the restaurant where they dine.

There will also be chances to win $25 gift cards from participating restaurants by using social media. To enter, diners are encouraged to take a photo of their food and wine, spirit or beer pairing and then tag the restaurant they dined at along with hashtag #dinearound2018 and post it to Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. They will be automatically entered in the draws with winners selected at random throughout the festival. There will be more than 20 chances to win through social media.

To follow the festival you can like the page on facebook.com/sipsavoursave follow @bctastesbetter on twitter and instagram and follow the hashtag #dinearound2018.

