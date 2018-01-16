Image: Chromatic Photography Social 242 Lounge And Grill

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan set to kick off

Popular event kicks off in Kelowna with a sold out launch party

It’s a restaurant-lovers smorgasbord.

The British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA) is bringing back the popular Dine Around Thompson Okanagan, an event that gives discounts at a host of eateries, beginning this Wednesday and continuing until Feb. 4, 2018.

To kick-off the festival the BCRFA is hosting a launch party tonight at Okanagan College that is sold out with more than 300 people expected to be in attendance.

For the next two and a half weeks more than 50 restaurants throughout the Thompson Okanagan are featuring a three course menu for $15, $25, $35 or $45 with suggested BC VQA wine pairings, BC Craft Beer pairings or spirits and cocktail pairings.

Guests can visit the participating restaurants and ask for their Dine Around menu, reservations are encouraged as more than 8,000 people are expected to take in the festival.

“This festival is great for restaurants as we help promote their businesses during what has been traditionally a slow time of year,” said Ian Tostenson, president/CEO BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association. “Consumers also appreciate it as they have the opportunity to sip, savour and save with these delicious three course menus for such incredible prices. Many residents take the opportunity to get out and try restaurants that they may not have ever been to or don’t visit often enough, it’s a win win for the consumer and our member restaurants.”

The event is presented by the Wines of British Columbia.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to promote the Wines of British Columbia during the Dine Around Thompson Okanagan Festival. This is an excellent opportunity for local restaurants, wineries and breweries to focus locally and showcase how well BC VQA wines, BC Craft Beer and Craft Spirits pair with our local foods,” said Christina Ferreira, coordinator Dine Around Thompson Okanagan.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks
Next story
Wray service set for Saturday

Just Posted

Investigators seek public help to identify fraudster in Vernon

North Okanagan RCMPsay the unknown male is suspected of using stolen credits cards

Wray service set for Saturday

A celebration of life for Vipers owner Duncan Wray will be held Saturday, 3 p.m., at Kal Tire Place.

Okanagan nurse assists Rohingya refugees

Crystal Grymaloski volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse disaster response mission in Bangladesh

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan set to kick off

Popular event kicks off in Kelowna with a sold out launch party

Freezing rain warning in effect for B.C. Southern Interior

Environment Canada issued the freezing rain warning for most of the Southern Interior Tuesday morning

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

Kamloops Mounties investigate reported home invasion in Dallas home

Kamloops Mounties were called to the home just after midnight after reports of people yelling and kicking in a door

Poetry collection preserves Indigenous knowledge

B.C. author collaborates with Shuswap students, First Nations elders

Sunwing vacation passengers left at Abbotsford airport

YXX staffers receive praise for help to passengers; airline criticized

Salmon Arm council approves rainbow crosswalk

Location near Blackburn Park chosen

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Kids chained in Calif. house of horrors; parents arrested

Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions

Most Read