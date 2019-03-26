Display to shine a light on overdose deaths in Interior Health region

Display will travel to Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops

To shine a light on the over 600 deaths from illicit drug overdoses in the Interior Health region in the past two years, a display of candles will travel to the communities that have been impacted the most.

The Burning Bright display will include 645 candles, one for each person that has died from January 2016 to December 2018, and travel through Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops for the month of April.

READ ALSO: Overdose calls keep Kelowna paramedics busy

Earlier this month, Interior Health asked those using illicit substances to continue to be cautious and make use of drug checking services. The reminder came after 11 of the 90 illicit drug overdose deaths in the province for the month of January came from the Interior Health region.

READ ALSO: Interior Health asks users to check for carfentanil

The display will be in Penticton at the Penticton General Hospital cafeteria from April 1 to 5, in Kelowna at the Community Health and Services Centre from April 8 to 12, in Vernon at the Okanagan Regional Library from April 15 to 19 and in Kamloops at the TNRD Kamloops (downtown) Library from April 22 to 28.

