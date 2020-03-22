District of Coldstream wants residents’ budget input

Several ways to provide feedback on financial plan despite public meeting cancellation

A public meeting may have been canceled due to COVID-19, but Coldstream residents can still have their say into the district’s budget deliberations.

An open house sated for March to see and discuss the 2020-24 Financial Plan was called off but the district is encouraging all residents to provide comments and questions on the budget process through electronic means.

The district website (www.coldstream.ca) contains links to the Financial Information Package and the Comment Sheet.

Staff asks that you please review the budget package and provide any comments via email to treasurer@coldstream.ca by Friday, March 27.

The draft budget currently under review by Coldstream council calls for a tax rate increase of 3.50 percent, which amounts to approximately $56 per year to the average residential property, or $4.67 per month.

“The district has been proactive in implementing financial policies to better position ourselves for the future,” said administrator Trevor Seibel.

Of the 3.50 percent proposed tax rate, 1.8 percent is related to parks services and 0.90 percent is allocated for infrastructure needs which will allow the purchase of necessary equipment as well as putting additional funds into the district’s road reserve.

If you have any questions, please contact the District at treasurer@coldstream.ca or by calling 250-550-1517.



