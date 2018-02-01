A screenshot of the district’s new website.

District of Lake Country launches new website

The new website can be found at www.lakecountry.bc.ca

The District of Lake Country launched its new website (www.lakecountry.bc.ca) this week following six months of design and consultation.

The site is designed with a focus on improved communication, ease of navigation, accessibility and search functionality, complete with emergency alerts, maps and email notifications to subscribers, according to the district. Emphasis of the design was on creating a positive user experience.

Residents, visitors, businesses and investors want to be able to access community information and municipal services at a time and place convenient to them – and that means from their favourite device outside of regular Municipal Hall business hours.

The district’s new website is mobile-responsive, fully accessible, and offers quick links to information and services as well as a comprehensive search function, said the district. Users can subscribe to email notification for news, water and construction alerts, Council meetings and community calendar events.

The district received more than 10 responses to its Request for Proposals in early 2017 before choosing eSolutions Group – a Canadian company that specializes in very dynamic, accessible government and community websites – to spearhead the website redesign.

“A lot has changed in website development since 2012 when our Okanagan Way website was created,” said Karen Miller, communications officer. “The district is committed to effectively using technology to communicate with its citizens and other interested audiences. The goal was to design a refreshed website that is citizen-focused. We invited community members to participate in the site mapping exercise from the very beginning of this project.”

Visit www.lakecountry.bc.ca and let us know what you think by clicking the Website Feedback link on the bottom right.

