The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning people not to plant any unsolicited seeds they may have recieved in the mail. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter)

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

If you get a package of seeds delivered to your door that you didn’t order, do not plant them, warns the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

READ ALSO: Another Asian giant ‘murder hornet’ found in Lower Mainland

According to a statement, the CIFA is investigating reports of people receiving unsolicited packages of seeds.

“Do not plant seeds from unknown origins,” states the CFIA, adding that they could be for invasive plants or carry plant pests which could be harmful when introduced to Canada.

READ ALSO: Friends of North Saanich Parks strip one ton of invasive plants from greenspace

Invasive species can take over agricultural and natural areas, causing serious damage to plant resources.

If you receive a seed package that you didn’t order, you’re asked to contact your regional CFIA office immediately. Be sure to keep the seeds and the packaging, including the mailing label until a CFIA inspector contacts you with further instruction.

The CIFA has not indicated how widespread the distribution of the packets has been, although there are indications it could be across Canada.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abused dog rescued off Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Just Posted

FortisBC sees record-high summer electricity usage in Okanagan and Kootenays

‘As temperatures spike, so does the demand for electricity’ - FortisBC

Coldstream mountain bikers land atop SilverStar podium

Vaea Verbeeck and Bas van Steenbergen won dual slalom at CLIF Crankworx series

Hazy Okanagan skies caused by U.S. wildfires: Environment Canada

Despite potential thunderstorms forecasted Friday, the Okanagan heat wave will carry through the weekend

City of Armstrong to extend sidewalk

Construction on a section of Okanagan Street will begin Aug. 5

Province to install highway barriers between Armstrong, Vernon

Construction of the project is expected to start late this year

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Abused dog rescued off Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Adopted owner grateful for staff at WAVE

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

Emergency crews respond to collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Traffic stopped in both directions

B.C. teacher hopes province will change back-to-school plan in fear of COVID transmission

‘My ideal would be that I go back to a classroom where everybody’s wearing masks,’ says Lizanne Foster

Interior Health shuffling resources to allow for increased COVID-19 contact tracing

Resources are being shuffled in Kamloops

Multiple homes on fire in Kamloops neighbourhood

It’s unclear how the fires started

Reckless ATV riders cause problems for communities and police in Princeton area

Two women injured after ATV hits tree beside KVR

Interior Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases, seven linked to Kelowna

IH has reported 369 cases since the pandemic began, 137 of which have come from the Kelowna area since June 26

Most Read