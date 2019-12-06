Avoid romaine lettuce from Salinas, Calif., Canadian officials warn

Another case of E. Coli since Nov. 22

The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning Canadians they’ve identified an additional case E. coli illness since Nov. 22.

The case is similar to illnesses reported in the ongoing United States E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce harvested in Salinas, California.

“Consumers are still advised to not eat, and retailers and foodservice establishments to not sell or serve, any romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, California growing region in the U.S. Romaine lettuce harvested in Canada is not affected by this advice.”

The health agency says they’ve engaged federal and provincial public health partners and is working with U.S. officials to determine the source of contamination.

The health agency last warned Canadians about romaine lettuce from Salinas, Calif. at the end of November.

RELATED: Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Six B.C. municipalities accepted as interveners in Supreme Court of Canada carbon-pricing case
Next story
Southbound lane of Silver Star Road closed for rollover

Just Posted

Southbound lane of Silver Star Road closed for rollover

Single vehicle rollover on mountain road, no injuries

Vernon cafés compete to pour perfect cup of hot cocoa

Downtown Vernon Association to host annual Hot Chocolate Challenge Saturday

WATCH: Diehard Vernon Winter Carnival goers line up for event tickets

Susan O’Brien was the first in line at 6:45 a.m. Friday

Year in jail for ex-Vernon Judo coach for child porn

Bryan McLachlan pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography

RCMP searching for missing Kamloops woman

Hayley Haines was last seen Dec. 3

Cat and dog die in house fire in Kelowna

The house is located 195 Valleyview Road in Rutland

Don’t eat romaine from Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn again

Another case of E. Coli since Nov. 22

Six B.C. municipalities accepted as interveners in Supreme Court of Canada carbon-pricing case

Victoria, Vancouver, Squamish, Richmond, Nelson and Rossland have intervener status

Bob Ross is coming to Penticton in 2020

32 of the late painter and TV celebrity’s works will be on display at the Penticton Art Gallery

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

Bird populations significantly declining around Revelstoke says Parks Canada

Out of the mountain national parks, bird populations near Revelstoke are in the worst shape

Interior Health finds Penticton’s fatal overdose rate ‘alarming’

The rate has been consistenly increasing since 2015

B.C. Transit finds 28 used fareboxes online, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Most Read