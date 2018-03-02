Don’t post about school threats online, call police: RCMP

RCMP say there is no threat or danger and have spoken to youth who caused the situation

B.C. Mounties are urging parents and students to be careful what they post online when a school is under threat or lockdown, and instead contact RCMP.

The precaution comes after a threatening post made by a Langley youth on social media Monday led to fear among parents and students and the use of a lot of RCMP resources to investigate. In the end, the situation wasn’t so much a threat to a school or students as it was a poor decision made by a misguided teenager, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk.

Parents from one Langley school saw the teen’s post, which included a picture of one youth and a threat of some sort. Parents contacted Langley RCMP on Monday and police began to investigate, said van Herk.

Officers managed to track down the teen who wrote the post and also met with their parents. The youth immediately removed the post and there was full discussions with police, said van Herk. RCMP don’t feel the youth posed a genuine threat.

In the meantime, a group of parents posting online wrongfully identified the youth in the picture and parents of Langley Fine Arts students felt the youth’s post was a direct threat against that school, said van Herk.

“Safety is critical, but this got made into something much bigger than it should have been and took a lot of police resources because of rumours on social media,” said van Herk.

Langley School District assistant superintendent Mal Gill posted a letter to parents at LFAS saying the situation had been dealt with and there is no “immediate danger to the school.”

He reminded parents and students that rumours spread on social media can hinder police investigations and instill unnecessary fear and panic.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. RCMP seek man who kicked librarian
Next story
Critical Condition: Reports support claims of sub-par care in B.C.

Just Posted

Panthers bow in quarterfinals

VSS loses 56-38 to second-ranked Brittania of Vancouver in B.C. AA Girls championships

Armstrong searches for new CAO

City parts ways with Melinda Stickney after four years in position

A fond farewell to the newsroom

A career in journalism has been the adventure of a lifetime

Feature Friday: The rats have moved in

Destructive rodents have hitchhiked across the Interior from Lower Mainland

Win adult tickets to the Vipers

CONTEST ALERT!

Your March 1 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Threat made to Peachland mayor removed from Facebook

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Critics say the ‘hyper-masculine’ camps increase risks of violence against women

PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds

Don’t post about school threats online, call police: RCMP

RCMP say there is no threat or danger and have spoken to youth who caused the situation

BCHL Today: Heavy favourites in Interior playoffs and DeBrower commits to Sun Devils

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

A gallop across the Gobi Desert

Gobi Gallop is a charity horseback ride that benefits the disadvantaged in Mongolia

Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ statue debuts pre-Oscars

A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein appeared close to the site of Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Most Read