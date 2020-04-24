A woman hits a cow bell with a drum stick as a part of the 7pm tribute to health-care workers outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Celebrating health-care workers at 7 p.m. has become a part of daily routine for some British Columbians, who will bang pots, clap and whistle to show solidarity with those on the front lines of the COVID-19 health crisis.

But Squamish RCMP are urging people to stick to hitting objects with utensils while celebrating, after receiving three complaints this week of sounds similar to gun shots – likely bear bangers or fireworks – going off during the evening appreciation tradition.

In a statement Friday, Mounties issued a reminder that fireworks and other fire-related bangers can pose a risk of fire. This month, fire crews were already deployed to an area north of Squamish for a wildfire, which led to evacuation alerts and damage to nearby buildings.

“While it’s important to participate in the nightly event of thanking our healthcare and frontline workers, RCMP remind participants to stick to using pots, pans, instruments, and other safe noise makers so as not to risk community safety,” the statement reads.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcareRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19
Next story
51% of Vernon bylaw calls linked to street entrenched population

Just Posted

51% of Vernon bylaw calls linked to street entrenched population

Bylaw calls for service show 11 per cent increase over 2018

350 parking meters broken in downtown Vernon

City councillors to look at beefing up parking meters to deter vandals, thieves

Enderby drive-in theatre announces opening night

Starlight Drive In Theatre will launch 2020 season with social distancing measures April 30

North Okanagan officers stand silent in honour of fallen Mountie

RCMP detachments across the country honoured of Const. Heidi Stevenson, victim of mass shooting

UBC Okanagan medical students volunteer to support front-line workers

Students aim to ease pressure through personal assistance, childcare, and remote-patient support

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

Princeton faces pandemic in solid financial shape

The municipality is not considering layoffs as this time

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Summerland council considers development permit applications

Seven applications on agenda for April 27, despite COVID-19 pandemic

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Kamloops nurse battling cancer overwhelmed by support during pandemic

‘It obviously hasn’t been rainbows and butterflies, but I feel very fortunate to have the support that I do have’

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

UPDATE: RCMP give all clear after report of shots in Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Most Read