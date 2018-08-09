Downtown Vernon Association cancels tonight’s Civic Sounds concert

DVA cites extreme heat and poor air quality advisories for cancelling concert with The Keys

For the first time in many years, and with sincere disappointment, the Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) is cancelling Civic Sounds tonight.

The DVA cites extreme heat and poor air quality advisories in place for the cancellation.

“This is a very difficult decision to make, but the DVA believes that given today’s special weather and environment advisories, we must lean in the direction of preserving the health and safety of the attendees, staff, and the performers,” said Susan Lehman, executive director of the DVA.

“We hope to have tonight’s headliners, The Keys, perform again very soon, and details will be released once finalized.”


