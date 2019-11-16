Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to the National Bank Financial building on 30 Avenue Friday afternoon where they found high levels of carbon monoxide. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Downtown Vernon building evacuated due to high carbon monoxide levels

One person was taken to hospital Friday afternoon as a precaution for CO exposure

A downtown Vernon building was evacuated Friday afternoon due to high levels of carbon monoxide.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called at 2:41 p.m. to the National Bank Financial building at 31 Street and 30 Avenue, where they detected high readings of CO inside the building.

“The three storey building was evacuated and one person was transported to hospital as a precaution for CO exposure,” said Christy Poirier, Communications Manager for the City of Vernon.

FortisBC also attended the scene and found that the cause was malfunctioning rooftop HVAC units, and an air conditioning repair company was called to work on the units.

“By the time people were able to return to the building, most people had already gone home. When VFRS cleared the scene at 4:15 pm, Fortis and the heating/cooling company were still working on site,” said Poirier.

Following the incident, Fire Rescue reminded people about the importance of having CO detectors in homes and office buildings, and that multi-storey buildings should have a detector on every floor.

B.C. just had its first-ever Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week on the first week of November. According to BC Coroners Service there were 119 CO poisoning deaths in the province between 2008 and 2017.

John McMahon, FortisBC’s Director of Safety, Training and Fleet, shared thoughts on CO safety on Nov. 1

“Natural gas is a safe and reliable energy source and it is important to keep appliances well maintained to keep it that way. We recommend any natural gas appliance should be installed by a licensed gas contractor and should be serviced annually to minimize any risk of carbon monoxide exposure,” said McMahon.

“Additionally, like smoke detectors in homes, it is also best for customers with natural gas appliances to install carbon monoxide detectors to help keep everyone safe.”

READ MORE: Interior Health issues warning about opioid-laced stimulants causing recent overdoses

READ MORE: B.C. First Nations drop out of court challenge, sign deals with Trans Mountain

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Chilliwack family’s dog missing after using online pet-sitting service
Next story
Pedestrian struck and killed in Kamloops accident

Just Posted

The Debaters to bring holiday cheer to Vernon

CBC Radio One’s comedy program to perform Christmas live show at performing arts centre Nov. 23

Downtown Vernon building evacuated due to high carbon monoxide levels

One person was taken to hospital Friday afternoon as a precaution for CO exposure

Interior Health issues warning about opioid-laced stimulants causing recent overdoses

Interior Health is urging residents using or considering using drugs to reconsider… Continue reading

Kal Lake boat restrictions surveyed

Coldstream lakefront owners and lake users split

Thieves strike Armstrong seniors home

‘What kind of waste of skin steals from seniors?’: residence caretaker

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Chilliwack family’s dog missing after using online pet-sitting service

Frankie the pit bull bolted and hit by a car shortly after drop off through Rover.com

B.C. wildlife experts urge hunters to switch ammo to stop lead poisoning in birds

OWL, in Delta, is currently treating two eagles for lead poisoning

Michael Buble becomes latest Canadian star to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Buble’s duplicate makes its debut in December

B.C. First Nations drop out of court challenge, sign deals with Trans Mountain

Upper Nicola Band says deal represents a ‘significant step forward’

Okanagan philanthropists treated to moving speech on National Philanthropy Day

David Roche shared his message to the Association of Fundraising Professionals and non-profits

Pedestrian struck and killed in Kamloops accident

Kamloops RCMP responded to the incident at 5:30 p.m. Friday night

VIDEO: B.C. man trapped under ATV for days shows promise at Victoria hospital

Out of induced coma, 41-year-old is smiling, squeezing hands and enjoying sunshine

Ski resorts selling mountain water is a risky move, critics say

Alberta allowed ski resort in Kananaskis Country to sell about 50 million litres to third party

Most Read