Downtown Vernon Treat Trail ready for trick-or-treaters

More than 50 downtown Vernon businesses will be handing out goodies to children 12 and under at the Treat Trail presented by Tolko this Thursday from 3-5 p.m.

The event organizer, Downtown Vernon Association (DVA), says this fun activity is an opportunity for businesses to give back to the community.

“For downtown businesses, this is an opportunity to engage residents and give back to the community,” said DVA events and promotions coordinator Dudley Coulter.

The Treat Trail typically attracts about 1,500 little goblins and ghosts and is a great way to start trick-or-treating earlier in the day when most neighbourhoods are not yet accepting trick-or-treaters and to show off their frightening costumes in the daylight.

While there is sure to be plenty of superheroes among the crowd, the DVA thanks the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program and the Vernon Leos, who have volunteered at most intersections keeping an eye out for attendees’ safety.

Trick-or-treaters can download a map on the DVA’s website or pick-up a printed version and a Halloween bag at Justice Park from 3-5 p.m.

For a list of participating businesses, go here: https://downtownvernon.com/things-to-do/treat-trail.

Drivers are asked to take extra caution when travelling downtown during Treat Trail.

