Jason Halttunen stands beside his daughter Laila Halttunen, 6, during the paddle trail’s opening. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Dragon boaters celebrate launch of Kelowna’s paddle trail

Boaters of all sorts hit the way Saturday for the trail’s launch

“Everyone together in three, two, one.”

The Kelowna Dragon Boat Paddling Society members dip their paddles into the cool waters of Okanagan Lake.

They take short breaks after a number of strokes to practice timing, one of the members tells me.

I’m sitting at the bow, iPhone in hand, making sure I don’t drop it in the water.

The paddling society was gracious enough to give me a taste of what it’s like to be in a dragon boat. The boat is less tippy than I expected. Around 40 paddlers head towards City Park, where the announcement will be made for Kelowna’s new paddle trail.

“I love being on the water, it’s my happy place all the time. It’s a perfect day, it’s not too hot,” paddler Amanda Hunt said.

The 27-kilometres of trail stretches from Bertram Creek Park to McKinley Beach.

Paddlers of all shapes and sizes join the two dragon boats for the water parade as we drift closer to the shore.

After a few short speeches, the ribbon is cut and boats float away, paddling from City Park to Waterfront Park and back in celebration.

I remain on the beach, preferring dry land with a camera in hand.

The event was hosted by the City of Kelowna in partnership with Kelowna Dragon Boat Club, Central Okanagan Regional District, Kelowna Canoe & Kayak Club, CRIS Adaptive Adventures, Okanagan Dragon Boat Racing Club, Bust ‘N Loose – Kelowna Breast Cancer Paddling Team, Kelowna Rowing Club and the Kelowna Paddle Centre.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The man behind the idea for the paddle trail Brad Dahl (centre), snips the ribbon to open the trail while surrounded by Kelowna city councillors.

Julia Grassmick, 4, is ready to take a test ride of Kelowna’s paddle trail. The trail’s launch was held in City Park Saturday.

Previous story
Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl
Next story
Grass fire temporarily displaces residents of Kamloops mobile park

Just Posted

Vernon’s Connor seeks RBC title

Chilliwack Chiefs’ d-man ready for Ottawa Jr. Senators in semis

VIDEO: Canadian Forces members begin helping out flooded B.C. communities

Three-hundred personnel in B.C. in some off hardest hit cities

Tanto Latte brings authentic Italian flavour to the Okanagan

Organic Italian cheese to be produced in Salmon Arm

Very big plane lands at Kelowna’s airport

The arrival of the Boeing 747 Special Performance marks the second largest plane to ever land at YLW

Trades centre opens doors in Vernon this summer

New facility at Okanagan College Vernon campus will train 150 students a year, addressing skills gap

Dragon boaters celebrate launch of Kelowna’s paddle trail

Boaters of all sorts hit the way Saturday for the trail’s launch

VIDEO: Grand Forks shores up defences as floodwaters rise to peak levels

Canadian Forces, volunteers working to protect low-lying areas

Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

Olympic gold medallist returns to Summerland

Justin Kripps brought his gold medal to Summerland Secondary Thursday

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

Grass fire temporarily displaces residents of Kamloops mobile park

Cause of fire remains under police investigation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Windsor sparkled on a warm spring day as tens of thousands of people jammed its quaint roads

Most Read