Master Cpl. Brandon Ingram of Kelowna drives a Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAPV) off the truck it arrived on at the B.C. Dragoons’ armoury at the Vernon Army Camp Tuesday. The Dragoons received seven such vehicles for training. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Dragoons receive training vehicles

Seven Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles arrive in Vernon Tuesday

The newest vehicle in Canada’s armed forces fleet gets going about 90 km/h on the highway before its massive wheels start to wobble.

Of course, it likely won’t be used much on highways.

Vernon-based B.C. Dragoons received seven more Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles (TAPV) at its armoury Tuesday morning.

“They’re fun,” said Capt. Jeff Daley, adjutant/operations officer with the B.C. Dragoons as the vehicles arrived individually safely strapped to a Bassani Transportation Services Inc. trailer.

“We call the drivers TAPV pilots. They have lots of switches and buttons inside them.”

Master Cpls Thomas Fisher and Brandon Ingram, both from Kelowna, had the honour of taking the first two TAPV off the trucks and driving them inside the large armoury garage.

“I’ve had about 10 days of training on them,” said Fisher. “We drove over different types of terrain and had them out on the highway.”

Added Daley: “We can train on them so we can augment the regular force.”

The B.C. Dragoons are currently recruiting, a process that involves screening and testing.

“I can hire like 70 guys,” said Daley. “McDonald’s can’t do that. Tim Hortons can’t do that. The brilliant thing about the reserves is you don’t have to deploy.”

Join now and train over the summer, and Daley says a person would be learning to drive the TAPV by fall.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Master Cpl. Thomas Fisher of Kelowna gets set to drive a Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAPV) off the truck it arrived on at the B.C. Dragoons’ armoury at the Vernon Army Camp Tuesday. The Dragoons received seven such vehicles for training. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Sgt. Mark Peachey (left) and Capt. Jeff Daley of the B.C.Dragoons help guide Master Cpl. Thomas Fisher off the truck in one of seven Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles the Dragoons received for training purposes Tuesday in Vernon. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Previous story
Phoenix pay problems drop slightly; bigger decline unlikely until late spring

Just Posted

Dragoons receive training vehicles

Seven Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles arrive in Vernon Tuesday

Enderby producer continues to leave his mark

Enderby Entertainment’s An Ordinary Man released on digital today

Food delivery app arrives in Vernon

SkipTheDishes is Canada’s leading and North America’s fastest growing food delivery company

Playing fields open again

Fields in Vernon closed Monday now open; city staff to monitor fields daily

City discusses capital projects

City of Vernon hosts open house tonight from 5-7 at Vernon Rec Centre

$33 million in unpaid bridge tolls, 7 months into free crossings

Late fees and ICBC witholding driver’s license and car insurance renewal or purchase are consequences

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. First Nation builds tiny homes amid housing crisis

Open to Indigenous and non-Indigenous tenants, project aims for affordability and zero hydro usage

BC RCMP bust driver, then passenger for impaired driving

‘Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it’

1 dead after jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out

A twin-engine Boeing 737 bound made emergency landing from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard

Bishops try to clarify Pope’s refusal to apologize for residential schools

Pope Francis has not apologized to survivors of Canada’s notoriously abusive residential schools

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

She married George H.W. Bush in 1945, and was a mother of six

Racial slur sparks education at rinks

BC Hockey investigation unable to verify use of racist comment on ice

PHOTOS: Climbing High

SilverStar Mountain Resort hosts annual snowmobile hillclimb

Most Read