Captain Jeff Daley, a 26-year veteran of the BC Dragoons, maintains his game face, though he admits he is thrilled to have the first of four brand new Tap Vs (tactical armoured vehicles) added to their armoury. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Dragoons showcase “unique” recruiting tool

If you see an armoured vehicle rumbling along Hwy 97 in Vernon, the BC Dragoons say don’t worry..

WATCH

The BC Dragoons receive the first of four tactical armoured vehicles in Vernon Monday morning.

—-

Fueled by the desire to expand their number, the British Columbia Dragoons are kicking their recruitment campaign into high gear with a “unique” tool Captain Jeff Daley says he hopes will renew interest in joining the Dragoons.

Daley, a 26-year veteran of the local Army regiment, was among the first to see its latest acquisition —a Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (Tap V) , which was delivered to the Vernon base Monday morning.

“This vehicle is vastly different from the current G Wagon fleet,” Daley said. “It gives the regiment’s members more sophistication and greater safety.”

Citing the recent conflict operation in Afghanistan, as an example, Daley said the new vehicle is able to better withstand IED (improvised explosive device) hits, in addition to “the rigors of today’s operations.”

He said the vehicle is also equipped with “various monitors and weapons systems that occupants will use in both domestic and overseas operations.

Daley was not able to comment on the cost of the Tap V, but said this one is the first of four the Dragoons will receive.

He also believes the Tap V will make an “interesting” recruiting tool, and says he feels it will appeal to the demographic the army is looking to attract.

“If you’re looking for adventure, this is the place,” he added. “I mean, let’s face it —driving a Tap V is definitely cooler than racing a Formula 1 car or base-jumping.”

Most Read