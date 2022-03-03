(Photo - Contributed)

(Photo - Contributed)

Driver arrested following early morning crash in Kelowna

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m.

A single-vehicle crash blocked a section of Harvey Avenue early this morning.

According to a witness a silver Nissan Sentra drove into a tree, hit a curb, lost a rim and was high centred on the highway median about 3:45 a.m. The vehicle was heavily damaged.

Prior to the crash, the vehicle appeared to be pulled over to the side of the road, as the driver spoke to the police. The witness claims they then saw the vehicle speed off and crash.

The driver attempted to escape again but the vehicle didn’t go far due to the heavy damage. The male driver was apprehended by officers at the scene.

Highway 97 was closed northbound for approximately 30 minutes while first responders were on scene.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP arrest man for pointing replica handgun at people in Orchard Park Plaza

READ MORE: Okanagan Nation Alliance earns full voting rights on water board

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashKelowna

Previous story
Defence says no evidence of corruption in B.C. Legislature clerk fraud trial
Next story
Canada expedites temporary visas for Ukrainians fleeing war

Just Posted

Phishing scams that infect a computer and allow hackers to invade banks and other accounts become more common during global crises, currently, scams are surfacing in relation to the Ukraine situation. (Facebook photo)
Scam emails, donation fraud surge in Canada as Ukraine crisis continues

Surprise Munie goes for a layup against UNBC. (UBCO photo)
UBCO freshman named to Canada West All-Rookie team

A design concept of the Okanagan Gondola, proposed by developers Ridge North America who are seeking an amendment to the RDNO’s Official Community Plan. The project will be discussed at an RDNO Electoral Area Advisory Committee meeting Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Ridge North America photo)
Proposed Okanagan Gondola project not supported by RDNO staff

A precautionary water quality advisory has been lifted Thursday, March 3, for customers on the Grindrod Water system after a power outage caused a loss of water. (Black Press file photo)
Grindrod water advisory lifted