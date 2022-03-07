A Himalayan salt rock smashed through the window of a Prius on March 6. Victoria police are seeking information about the suspect who threw it. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Himalayan salt rock smashed through the window of a Prius on March 6. Victoria police are seeking information about the suspect who threw it. (Black Press Media file photo)

Driver injured after Himalayan salt rock thrown through B.C. car window

Police are seeking dashcam footage of the Sunday incident

A suspect throwing a Himalayan salt rock through an occupied car’s window on Sunday has prompted Victoria police to call for dashcam footage of the incident.

A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the salt rock smashed through the car window while the vehicle was at the intersection of Douglas and Johnson streets around 6:45 p.m. on March 6.

The Victoria Police Department received a report about a brick being thrown through a vehicle’s window, but after attending the scene, learned that a suspect actually threw a Himalayan salt rock. The rock shattered the car’s window before striking the driver, who was also hit by broken glass.

The driver received treatment from paramedics at the scene.

Victoria police said the suspect was seen walking away eastbound on Johnson Street. The suspect is described as a 50-year-old Caucasian man with a medium build. He had long grey hair and wore a black winter coat with a fur-trimmed hood.

Police are seeking dashcam footage and any other information about the incident. The victim was heading southbound on Douglas Street in a grey Toyota Prius and had stopped at the intersection when the rock smashed the window.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Attempted knife-point robbery in downtown Victoria ends in arrest

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department

Previous story
Heritage home explodes in Penticton, flames spread to neighbouring apartment
Next story
Kelowna RCMP take down stolen vehicle suspect after high-profile chase involving guns

Just Posted

Vernon's Ashley Wadsworth was murdered in the U.K. Feb. 1, 2022, just days before she was scheduled to return home. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)
No plea in murder of Vernon teen, accused England man heads to trial

Coldstream's Centex gas station price Monday, March 7, 2022. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Jump at the pump in Vernon, Coldstream

Regional District of Central Okanagan electoral area director Wayne Carson encourages all Central Okanagan West residents, and particularly those in North Westside communities, to become involved in upcoming engagement opportunities and to follow the progress of the newly formed Central Okanagan West governance and services study committee. This is not an incorporation study says RDCO. (Michael Hintringer Photo)
Governance study committee named for North Westside

Well-known North Okanagan Ukrainian community member Andrea Malysh (right) addresses the crowd gathered at the District of Coldstream Cenotaph Monday, March 7. The district raised the Ukrainian flag for three weeks as a show of solidarity. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Coldstream shows solidarity with Ukraine