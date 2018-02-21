Driver rescued down 90-foot embankment along Coquihalla

Rope rescue conducted on mutual-aid call with Chilliwack SAR, Hope SAR and Agassiz fire department

Vehicle down a 90-foot embankment on Highway 5 near Hope early Feb. 20. Emergency crews were able to extricate the driver using a rope rescue. (Chilliwack Search and Rescue)

Emergency responders from Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope helped rescue a driver down a steep embankment on Highway 5 near Hope early Tuesday morning.

Chilliwack Search and Rescue (CSAR) posted on social media that they were paged early in the morning for what’s known as a “mutual aid call” with Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue and the Agassiz Fire Department.

The call was to help with a vehicle that was stuck down a 90-foot embankment along Highway 5.

CSAR reported a rope rescue was conducted and the vehicle’s driver was successfully brought to the B.C. Ambulance Service.

There is no word on the status of the driver but more details will be posted as they become available.

