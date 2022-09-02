Sicamous RCMP impound vehicle for seven days after driver arrested on Sept. 1, 2022 for travelling at twice the speed limit on Highway 1. (File photo)

Sicamous RCMP impound vehicle for seven days after driver arrested on Sept. 1, 2022 for travelling at twice the speed limit on Highway 1. (File photo)

Driver travelling at ‘excessive speed’ on Highway 1 in Shuswap loses vehicle

Vehicle impounded for 7 days as Sicamous RCMP say it was going over twice the limit on busy road

A driver who Sicamous RCMP report was clocked travelling at more than twice the posted speed limit lost their vehicle for seven days.

Sgt. Murray McNeil said an SUV was seen by police heading east on Highway 1 near Maier Road in Sicamous about 10:20 a.m. Sept. 1, passing other vehicles at an extreme rate of speed.

“The officer confirmed the speed of the SUV on his radar at 141 km/h in the 60 km/h zone.”

McNeil said the highway was busy at the time with the long weekend approaching.

“The area is lined with businesses and intersections as the highway passes through Sicamous, which added to the danger posed by the driver’s actions.”

The driver, a resident of Airdrie, Alta., stopped and was issued a $483 ticket for excessive speeding. The vehicle was impounded for seven days because of the excessive speed, which is defined as speed more than 40 km/h over a posted speed limit.

