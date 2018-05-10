Kalamalka Secondary student Simon Dufresne is one of 34 youth in B.C. to win Duke of Edinburgh Silver Level award. Dufresne will be presented the award Saturday in Victoria. (Facebook photo)

Duke of Edinburgh award for Coldstream’s Dufresne

Kalamalka Secondary’s Simon Dufresne among 34 youth in B.C. to win the prestigious honour

Simon Dufresne will be front-and-centre in Victoria Saturday.

Dufresne, from Coldstream’s Kalamalka Secondary School, is among 34 youth from across B.C. that will be presented the prestigious Silver Level Duke of Edinburgh award by Janet Austin, Lt.-Gov. of BC.

“Youth who achieve the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award demonstrate significant ability and commitment. Participating youth don’t work towards a cash prize, but rather the intrinsic value of challenging themselves by setting goals and then achieving them,” said executive director of the BC and Yukon division, Sushil Saini.

“We are grateful to Her Honour for presenting the Silver Awards; her presence reinforces the tremendous achievement of these youth.”

To earn the Silver Award, the achievers must work actively in the four sections of the award program: service to the community, development of a skill, physical recreation, and an adventurous journey in nature, working consistently over a minimum of one year.

The award is presented to the achiever in the form of a lapel pin and a certificate. Achievers also earn two Grade 11 credits for completing their Silver Award.

The ‘Duke of Ed’ is an international self-development leadership program available to young people ages 14-24, regardless of background, circumstances or abilities.

Its mission is to provide youth with the opportunities to challenge themselves and develop into the best possible versions of themselves.

For more information about the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award program please go to dukeofed.org/bc or contact 250-385-4232.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon’s Highlanders repeat Fling title
Next story
Canucks anthem singer announces bid for Conservative nomination

Just Posted

Hydro helps rescue Vernon kitten

Cat made its way up — but not back down, without help — a Vernon Hydro pole Wednesday

Body recovered in Okanagan Lake

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP alerted to body by boater Tuesday evening

Vernon’s Highlanders repeat Fling title

Vernon’s Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band won the 40th annual Spring Fling event in Grand Forks

Coldstream activates emergency centre

District opens centre after heavy rains, rising creek levels

Spall activates emergency operations centre

Portion of Powerhouse Road closed due to water

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Duke of Edinburgh award for Coldstream’s Dufresne

Kalamalka Secondary’s Simon Dufresne among 34 youth in B.C. to win the prestigious honour

Bail hearing carried over for Armstrong arson suspect

Colette Leneveu, 60, will appear in Vernon Law Courts May 14

Striker buddies boost Gray Monk in Okanagan women’s soccer

Impact shut down Vernon Liquor Store 3-0 in women’s soccer

Steinke goes low on Zone Tour

Cards 69 to claim Kamloops golf title

WestJet flights could be interrupted as pilots vote in favour of strike action

Unionized pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of striking

Highway 8 remains closed in Merritt

Water has rushed over the 10-mile bridge near Merritt closing the road.

Transit options exist but gaps remain for seniors with cognitive, mobility needs

Transportation options need to be scaled to low-income seniors, a report says

LETTER: Old-style politics is easier to cover

B.C.’s current party system offers more conflict, fewer solutions

Most Read