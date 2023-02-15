Dust advisory stirred up early in Vernon

The season of air pollution has come early in Vernon.
The first dust advisory of the year has been issued Feb. 15.
The Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority has issued the advisory for Vernon because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, levels in Vernon are 60.3. Compare that to neighbouring Kelowna, where levels are at 18.
Meanwhile over in Golden the level is 57 and Castlegar is at 34.6.
The provincial air quality objective for PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3), averaged over 24 hours.
“The current dusty conditions are caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials that have accumulated on roadways over the past winter,” the ministry said. “Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.”
This advisory is in effect until further notice.
Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure.
Coarse particulate matter refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with diameters between 2.5 and 10 micrometers (µm). Together with fine particulate matter (airborne solid or liquid droplets with diameters of 2.5 µm or less), these particles are referred to as PM10. Sources of PM10 contributing to this air quality episode include road dust from the emission of winter traction material along busy and dry road surfaces. PM10 can easily penetrate indoors because of their small size.
