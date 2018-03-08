Duteau Creek plan back on

Water treatment plant back on after shut down for construction project

Greater Vernon Water (GVW) is informing customers that the planned construction work is complete and the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant (DCWTP) has been turned back on as of Thursday.

GVW has returned to normal operations with water provided to customers from the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant (MHWTP) supplied by Kalamalka Lake and the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant (DCWTP) supplied by Duteau Creek.

There are no health-related affects to our customers.

The construction work was an important step in the Ultra Violet Disinfection project, scheduled for completion in 2018.

For further information, please contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700 or visit www.rdno.ca.

