Early morning house fire claims the life of 18-month-old girl in New Brunswick

Two adults and two other children escaped the fire without injury

A young child is dead following an early morning house fire in Pennfield, N.B.

RCMP and the Pennfield Fire Department responded to a call around 1 a.m. Sunday of a fire at a residence on Highway 175.

An 18-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and two other children escaped the fire without injury.

The RCMP is working with the Provincial Fire Marshal’s office to determine the cause of the fire.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of the child’s death.

The Canadian Press

