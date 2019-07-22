A Vernon man who lives on East Hill said he saw a rat in his back yard for the first time in 30 years at his current home. A wildlife expert said rats are not uncommon in that neck of the woods. (Black Press - file photo)

East Hill rats not uncommon in Vernon

Man sees rat in back yard of East Hill home for 30 years, but wildlife expert said that’s not rare

One night in June, Gary Butt was sitting downstairs in his East Hill home by Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Cemetery watching TV when he noticed a never-before-seen rodent in his back yard.

It was a rat.

“We’ve been here 30 years and never had them before,” said Butt. “This one I saw running in our yard, ran up the fence and went into the neighbour’s yard.”

Butt said he talked to a neighbour, who didn’t seem overly concerned about the appearance of the rodents, and then call city hall, asking what Vernon’s policy was on rat control. He said he was told Vernon doesn’t have a rat policy – and they don’t – and that 99 per cent of rat calls to the city this year have come from the East Hill area.

“The City of Vernon Animal Control and Pound Bylaw has legislation controlling dogs, companion animals, livestock and urban hens. There is no bylaw controlling rodents and it is the responsibility of the property owner to control pests on their property,” said city manager of protective services Geoff Gaucher.

READ MORE: Rat problem arises in the Shuswap

So…where did the rats come from?

Well, according to Pete Wise of Wise Wildlife Control Services, a longtime ‘ratman,’ if you will, who has been dealing with rodent problems in the North Okanagan “for years,” said it’s not uncommon for the rats to move toward the city.

“The weather is getting warmer now, as well, so they’re breeding, and breeding a lot,” said Wise. “When they’re breeding that much, you’re going to get rats in your yard.”

Wise said a family member of his lives in Harwood, below Butt’s home, and has dealt with close to 20 rats already this year.

To prevent rats from appearing in your back yard – and the city says they’ve received calls from other areas such as Mission Hill and Middleton Mountain – Wise said the simple rule is to not leave any dog or cat food outside. Same goes for bird seed.

“Don’t be feeding your birds, that’s the worst thing you can do,” he said.

Wise he caught his first rat in Vernon in 1970 and they just keep expanding exponentially.

READ MORE: Rats drive Okanagan city into top-20

Vernon was in Orkin Canada’s list of top-2o rattiest cities in B.C. in 2017, coming in at No. 18. Vernon fell out of the list in 2018, but neighbouring Kelowna to the south was in at No. 7.

Previous story
Vancouver Island teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC
Next story
Mix of sun and cloud for the Okanagan-Similkameen Shuswap

Just Posted

CDART trains North Okanagan volunteers

Regional group looking to form to help animals in cases of emergencies and disasters

Mix of sun and cloud for the Okanagan-Similkameen Shuswap

Chance of showers for much of the region this afternoon

PHOTOS: Vernon’s Summer Music Festival a hit at Caetani Centre

Acts from Argentina to Vernon gathered in the back yard of the Pleasant Valley home Saturday

East Hill rats not uncommon in Vernon

Man sees rat in back yard of East Hill home for 30 years, but wildlife expert said that’s not rare

PHOTOS: Grindrod Days brings smiles

Day-long celebration features antique tractor parade, old-fashioned games, animals and fun

When walls talk: Vernon murals see generation II

“This new movement, an app, will bring the strength of some of those same Vernon visionaries together again into a newdigital form”

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

Vancouver Island teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

RCMP say a body discovered nearby not one of the missing teens

Police watchdog investigating person’s death after being detained by B.C. RCMP

Hospital staff said the person died early Saturday

Water quality makes swimming unsafe at three beaches near Salmon Arm

The Adams Lake Indian Band has issued a water qulity notice affecting beaches at three campgrounds.

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Second osprey chick dies, Okanagan web cam off

The second chick in an osprey nest featured on the Town of Osoyoos website has died

Japanese Canadians call on B.C. to go beyond mere apology for historic racism

The federal government apologized in 1988 for its racism against ‘enemy aliens’

Fire department helps with body recovery in Okanagan Lake

Penticton fire department assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a body Saturday

Most Read