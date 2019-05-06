Eden, Kelowna’s next condo community opens sales

Set in the heart of Uptown, off of Highway 33, Eden comprises 152 modern residences and a grand outdoor courtyard designed for urban living. Kelowna’s newest condo community is being built with the help of Kelowna Christian Center Society and the team at Ecora.

“To proceed, we had to find someone to partner with. Ecora’s presentation and heart for the community became clear. I am confident that this will be a successful working partnership,” said Pastor David Kalamen.

READ MORE: Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

READ MORE: Condo rental bans may be on way out with B.C. empty home tax

The Eden will feature 1 and 2 bedroom condos in Kelowna’s uptown neighbourhood with spacious layouts and modern interiors. Here residents will discover where uptown living comes to life with urban park amenities, recreation opportunities, school, nature and a rich church community. A short drive from UBCO, quick access to Big White, and proximity to many vital travel routes make Eden the ideal place to live and grow for years to come.

Pastor Dave is proud to be a part of building Uptown Kelowna and beautifying a neighbourhood people are proud to call home.

For more information visit www.edenkelowna.com

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.