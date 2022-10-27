Sacheen Collecutt was running for a seat on Kelowna council with Spirit Alliance (Photo/Sacheen)

Election recount demanded by failed Kelowna council candidate dismissed

Sacheen Collecut claims ballot stuffing and fraud

A Kelowna council candidate,who placed 24th, claiming ballot stuffing and fraud, had her day in court on Oct. 27.

Sacheen Collecut, a representative for Spirit Alliance, was seeking a judicial recount of all the ballots cast in Kelowna during the municipal election on Oct. 15.

However, the matter was dismissed due to the late filing of the affidavits, rendering them non-admissible in court.

The judge presiding over the matter also stated that Collecut did not properly inform the other candidates running for Kelowna City Council, mayor and school trustees, that she was filing for a recount.

The courtroom gallery was full of supporters, including the former organizer of anti-lockdown protests David Lindsay.

READ MORE: Warrant issued for anti-lock down protester facing assault charge in Kelowna

In court on Oct. 27, Collecut was requesting to know “how do we know that [people] are not voting multiple times… or voting in multiple locations?”

Collecut also raised concern that the ballot counting machine, may not have read the votes accurately.

“We cannot assume that the machines would be tabulating properly.”

The judge said that there is no evidence that the tabulation was incorrect, despite the fact that ballots were able to be entered into the machine in any direction.

Collecut submitted affidavits from election scrutineers who claim that the machines malfunctioned throughout the election.

Additionally, Collecut said that there seems to be “conflicts of interest,” in the municipal voting process. She said that scrutineer, at the polling stations had no duties and claimed they were not given direction.

She claimed this was unusual as she once worked as a scrutineer.

Crown counsel said that no tabulating method is perfect and that democracy is always an approximation.

The judge told the court that there was no need to address any of the issues in the affidavits as it was not admissible in court and the matter would be better processed through bylaw jurisdiction.

READ MORE: ‘Catch-and-release horror story’: Kelowna killer’s release sparks debate in B.C. legislature

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC Election 2022City of KelownaCourtElection 2022Elections

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Atmospheric river from B.C.’s coast brings strong winds to the Interior

Just Posted

The Haunting of Falkland saw record crowds at its opening weekend Oct. 21-22, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Record attendance at Haunting of Falkland

Environment Canada says atmospheric rivers on B.C.’s coast will have an impact on wind levels in the Interior. Kelowna YLW Airport is pictured. (Black Press File photo)
Atmospheric river from B.C.’s coast brings strong winds to the Interior

The iconic Peach looked more like a pumpkin on Halloween in 2020. (Jesse Day)
Snow on Halloween? Maybe, but ‘seasonal’ temperature drop is coming to the Okanagan

Open burning prohibition is set to expire for Kamloops Fire Centre Friday at noon on Oct. 28. (Black Press file photo) p
Open burning ban set to expire in time for Halloween within Kamloops Fire Centre