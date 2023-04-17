Emergency personnel are on scene Monday morning, April 17, at Coldstream’s Kal Beach for a call that came in as a reported drowning. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Emergency crews attend drowning at Coldstream beach

Personnel responding to reports of a drowning

Emergency personnel are on scene at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Beach for a reported drowning.

The call came in shortly before 9:45 a.m. Monday, April 17.

Paramedics were seen giving CPR to an unidentified individual at the shore on the east end of the beach.

More to come…

