Penticton and District Search & Rescue saved an injured mountain biker on Campbell Mountain in the evening on July 2. The biker’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening and the subject was transported via ground evacuation to the Penticton Regional Hospital. (Black Press file photo)

Emergency crews rescue injured mountain biker from Campbell Mountain

Penticton and District Search & Rescue (PENSAR) performed an evacuation off of Campbell Mountain in the evening on July 2 to rescue an injured mountain biker.

According to a release from the organization, emergency officials received a call shortly after 7 p.m. that a male in his early 20s had suffered a number of injuries while mountain biking on Campbell Mountain.

“Due to the nature of the injuries that were reported and the location of the subject on the mountain, PENSAR immediately activated their helicopter evacuation unit, as well as dispatching ground units consisting of nine SAR members in three rescue trucks along with the two side by side units to Campbell Mountain,” states the release. “The two side by side units made their way up Campbell Mountain where they located the subject, assessed the patient and determined that they could extricate the subject via ground to an awaiting ambulance on Reservoir Road.”

At this point, the helicopter unit was asked to stand down and returned to the airport while the subject was transported via ground evacuation to the Penticton Regional Hospital. The biker’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

