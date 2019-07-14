Emergency crews responding to collision in Kelowna

Reports indicate a crash took place at the intersection of Clifton Road and Clement Avenue.

  Jul. 14, 2019 9:29 a.m.
  • News

Reports indicate there has been a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Clifton Road and Clement Avenue.

Fire department crews are responding.

