Emergency personnel responding to two collisions on Highway 97A

Highway reported closed south of Sicamous

  • Nov. 2, 2021 12:54 p.m.
  • News

Highway 97A south of Sicamous is closed due to a motor-vehicle collision between the Mara Lake rest area and Mara Heights Road.

Motorists travelling in the area are asked to take precaution as emergency personnel are on scene.

Another collision was reported to have taken place on Highway 97A near Pleasant Valley Road north of Vernon, closing the southbound lane. Emergency personnel are responding.

