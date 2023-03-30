Emergency Response Team catches break and enter suspect in Greenwood

The incident that closed the highway through Greenwood yesterday (March 29) was related to a break and enter.

Osoyoos RCMP were notified in the morning of a break-and-enter that recently took place at a residence under construction on Eagle Point.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspect and the vehicle used and confirmed the person’s identity.

The suspect was located by RCMP in Midway.

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team helped in taking a 37-year-old Greenwood man into custody.

The man faces charges of break and enter, theft and failing to comply with probation orders.

