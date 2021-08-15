Emergency services volunteers activate in Princeton for fire evacuees

Residents of Brookmere and Kennedy Lake directed to Riverside Centre on Old Hedley Road

Princeton Emergency Social Services (ESS) has been activated, and is operating out of Riverside Centre on Old Hedley Road to assist evacuees.

Properties in Brookmere and Kennedy Lake are under evacuation order, and people displaced have been directed to Princeton.

The community of East Gate is also under evacuation order, however those residents were routed to Chilliwack.

Garrison Lake fire jumps Highway 3, southwest of Princeton

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne said there are few accommodations available now in Princeton, but volunteers will do their best to make sure everyone who registers finds a placement.

Ideally, he said, evacuees will be able to stay somewhere with family or friends.

“Logistically, it’s a bit of a challenge,” he said, noting that hotels and campgrounds are in the middle of tourist season.

A release from the RDOS gives instructions to evacuees.

• All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca

Evacuation order to Electoral Area H due to Garrison Lake fire

• Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.

• If you require services or information, please contact the Town of Princeton Emergency Support Services if you are unable to register online: 250-273-0143

• If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support: 250-809-7152.

• ESS is able to provide assistance for up to 72 hours. If the need for help extends beyond that time there could be additional resources provided, or a referral to the Canadian Red Cross.

• If you are not able to attend the reception centre and you require support: please call the EOC at 250-490-4225

• An ESS volunteer will return your call within one business day.

