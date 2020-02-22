The City of Enderby has announced funding allocations for the $150,000 it was awarded as the winner of the first annual ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge. (City of Enderby photo)

Enderby announces plans for $150K ParticipACTION prize money

The city was crowned Canada’s most active community in June 2019

The City of Enderby has announced what it plans to do with the prize money it won for being Canada’s most active community.

The city was awarded $150,000 as the winner of the first annual ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge in June 2019. Enderby tracked 1,964,908 physical activity minutes during the Challenge by hosting events like Enderby Dash ‘n’ Splash, a Flash Mob and Foam Fest.

Community services coordinator Sheryl Hay made the announcement with a post in the Happens in Enderby, Stays… Facebook group on Friday.

The largest chunk of funds – $50,000 – will go to upgrading the city’s baseball diamonds, which host Funtastic softball tournaments every Canada Day weekend.

Barnes Park will also receive $15,000 in upgrades, and $5,000 has been earmarked for Tuey Park.

The city is allocating $40,000 to outdoor play initiatives, $20,000 to recreation programs and $10,000 to initiatives to keep seniors active.

The remaining funds will be divided up between Enderby and area schools: $4,000 to A.L. Fortune Secondary and $2,000 each for M.V. Beattie, Grindrod and Shihiya elementary schools.

