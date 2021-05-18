Enderby clean-up challenge back with pandemic-friendly format

This year’s self-guided Clean-Up Challenge to beautify the city will take place Saturday, May 29

An annual push to improve the looks of Enderby has taken on a new look of its own this year.

The Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge is returning with a self-guided format this year, allowing residents to beautify the community while maintaining social distancing.

The challenge will take place Saturday, May 29. To keep people spaced out, there is no muster point and no official start time. Instead, people can take part any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. by starting at the city hall parking lot, where gloves, garbage bags and bottled water will be made available.

Once finished, participants can use the dumpster in the parking lot to dispose of the waste that’s no longer cluttering the community.

“We weren’t able to complete (the challenge) last year due to the pandemic, so we felt it was important to bring the Clean-Up back this year with a different format that would allow residents to get out there and help in a pandemic-safe manner,” explained Mayor Greg McCune.

The city asks all participants to follow public health orders and guidelines: come in groups of less than 10 who visit regularly outdoors, maintain physical distancing, bring your own hand sanitizer and wear personal protective equipment when appropriate.

For questions or inquiries, contact the city at 250-838-7230.

