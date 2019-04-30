Enderby fire crew battles house blaze

If you’re heading to Enderby, traffic is slow around a house fire on Highway 97A.
Dispatch reports say a house is on fire near a business in the 1900 block of George Street, which is also the highway, at the north end of the city.
More to come…
Fire happened after 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of George Street, on Highway 97A
If you’re heading to Enderby, traffic is slow around a house fire on Highway 97A.
Dispatch reports say a house is on fire near a business in the 1900 block of George Street, which is also the highway, at the north end of the city.
More to come…
The Sheriff’s office, courtrooms 101 and 201, a conference room and a waiting area remain closed and are closed off to the public.
Fire happened after 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of George Street, on Highway 97A
World-class cycler from Vernon, Leah Goldstein, will also attend the charity event on May 11.
“When something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t – listen to your gut.”
The incident took place Sunday, April 14 in downtown Vernon.
Spencer Sawatzky of Coldstream raised $8,000 for Jeans Day Foundation
Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer
Brian Cecil Park was originally ordered to pay nearly $922,000 in 2017, but appealed
Attorney general will make public any recommendations related to improving processes or legislation
The group dubbed the Northern Order took a group photo at the iconic Big House
Former public works yard and storage area chosen for Solar+Storage Project
How much will climate action cost? In Feldheim, Germany all energy is… Continue reading
Wildfires of 1998 prompted development of a regional approach to emergencies
A 71-year-old man has set up a “mid-air” protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby
Ten standout companies, individuals honoured at Community Excellence Awards
‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook
Spencer Sawatzky of Coldstream raised $8,000 for Jeans Day Foundation
Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer
Single-patient rooms, surgical rooms, satellite imaging and rooftop helipad all ready for patients
Many veterans had to wait months for their files to be assigned to case managers
CFIB’s Richard Truscott on how B.C. municipalities fared on annual report on small business sentiment