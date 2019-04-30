The Enderby Fire Department is battling a house fire in the 1900 block of George Street. (Tammy Stelmachowich - Morning Star

Enderby fire crew battles house blaze

Fire happened after 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of George Street, on Highway 97A

If you’re heading to Enderby, traffic is slow around a house fire on Highway 97A.

Dispatch reports say a house is on fire near a business in the 1900 block of George Street, which is also the highway, at the north end of the city.

More to come…

