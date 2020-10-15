The Enderby Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gunther Ellison Road around 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

The Enderby Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gunther Ellison Road around 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Enderby home total loss after morning blaze

Enderby Fire Department on scene mopping up hot spots

An Enderby home under renovations is a complete loss after a fire broke out in the early morning hours of Thursday.

The Enderby Fire Department responded to calls of a structure fire, a two-storey home, on Gunther Ellison Road around 5 a.m. Oct. 15.

“The occupants were doing renovations so they were not home at the time,” said Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter. “They were staying in a trailer on the property and woke up to the crackling.”

The homeowner said he awoke in the trailer to see flames coming out of the top window of the home. He was able to rescue the family’s three cats from the basement, and within an hour an a half the home was completely destroyed.

Witnesses took to social media to share their accounts.

“It was a huge house fire, even the surrounding trees were crackling,” Jason N Lindsey Norgan wrote in a Facebook post. “Every once in a while you see it flareup.”

Firefighters were in the mop-up phase around 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Vetter said.

The community of Enderby is already rallying behind the affected family.

Tina Knull shared an update in the Happens in Enderby group stating the family who resides in the home is safe.

“Looks like they will need a community get together to rebuild, maybe,” Knull wrote. “We are here if we can help out.”

READ MORE: All accounted for after Enderby structure fire

READ MORE: As planned, park will grace former Vernon Civic Arena site

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Area resident Jill Bubar shared a photo of the Gunther Ellison Road house fire in Enderby Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, to a Facebook group. (Jill Bubar - Facebook)

Area resident Jill Bubar shared a photo of the Gunther Ellison Road house fire in Enderby Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, to a Facebook group. (Jill Bubar - Facebook)

Previous story
BC VOTES 2020: Meet your Vernon-Monashee Candidates: Kyle Delfing, BC Conservative
Next story
BC VOTES 2020: Meet your Vernon-Monashee Candidates: Eric Foster, BC Liberals

Just Posted

BC NDP candidate Harwdiner Sandhu is running for the seat in Vernon-Monashee in the upcoming Oct. 24 election. (Contributed)
BC VOTES 2020: Meet your Vernon-Monashee Candidates: Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP

BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat

Incumbent BC Liberal candidate Eric Foster is vying for his fourth straight term in Vernon-Monashee. (Confirmed)
BC VOTES 2020: Meet your Vernon-Monashee Candidates: Eric Foster, BC Liberals

Incumbent Eric Foster is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat for his fourth straight term

BC Conservative candidate Kyle Delfing is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat in the Oct. 24 election. (Contributed)
BC VOTES 2020: Meet your Vernon-Monashee Candidates: Kyle Delfing, BC Conservative

Kyle Delfing is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat

The Enderby Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gunther Ellison Road around 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Enderby home total loss after morning blaze

Enderby Fire Department on scene mopping up hot spots

The former Vernon Civic Arena site on 37th Avenue will, for sure, be turned into a park. (Morning Star - file photo)
As planned, park will grace former Vernon Civic Arena site

Pause on planning park and possible consideration of mixed-use element defeated at council

City staff drop, take cover and hold on during The Great British Columbia Shake Out on Thursday, Oct. 17. 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Great BC ShakeOUT happens today at 10:15 a.m.

‘Drop, cover, and hold on’ is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death, experts say

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Nurse, nine months pregnant, performs CPR saving man’s life

Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award

An Abbotsford woman filmed unusual activity in the sky on Wednesday night.
VIDEO: Abbotsford woman records unusual object in the sky

Apparent unidentified flying object spotted on Wednesday night near McCallum Road exit

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Search for missing Vancouver hiker in Manning Park intensifies

Efforts are hindered by freezing temperatures and snow

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
2 men appeal convictions in Surrey Six slayings

They were convicted of murdering six people in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

Ivan and Jamie Gracia Rivera represent for Mexico at last year’s Gathering Together Multicultural Festival in Salmon Arm. The two operate Salmon Arm restaurant Cantina Vallarta. This summer, Ivan opened new Mexican restaurants in Sicamous and Lake Country. (File photo)
Salmon Arm restaurateur brings taste of Mexico to Sicamous, and Lake Country

Cantina Vallarta owner Ivan Rivera embraces opportunities amid pandemic

(Pxhere.com)
Panting, spewing droplets, poor ventilation: What makes gyms a superspreading risk

Fitness studio has been linked to more than 65 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director of Battered Women’s Support Services, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘It’s like a pressure cooker in the house:’ Calls to helplines in Canada jump in pandemic

Calls tripled in the spring in B.C. before levelling off in the summer

Most Read