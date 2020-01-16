The Enderby Library will be closed until Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Google Maps)

Enderby Library closed for maintenance

Okanagan Regional Library encourages patrons to visit Armstrong branch in meantime

The Enderby Library will be closed until Tuesday, Jan. 21, for building maintenance, according to the Okanagan Regional Library.

“ORL staff encourage the public to use the Armstrong Library during the closure of the Enderby Library,” director of marketing and communications Michal Utko said in a release.

The Enderby location will re-open and resume its regular operations as soon as possible.

“Okanagan Regional Library would like to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause patrons of the library and the public.”

Most Read