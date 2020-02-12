Enderby mailboxes vandalized

Two mailboxes have been vandalized in the Gardom Lake Road and Glenmary Road area near Enderby, police confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 12. (Christine Jontz-Barbour photo)

Police received reports of two broken mailboxes between Sunday evening and Saturday morning

Two mailboxes have been broken into in the Enderby area, police confirmed Wednesday.

The North Okanagan RCMP received two reports of broken mailboxes in the Gardom Lake Road and Glenmary Road area. In both cases the incidents took place between Sunday evening and Monday morning (Feb. 9-10).

Police say while the mailboxes were damaged, it’s unknown if anything was taken. Judging by photos posted to the We Love Enderby Facebook page, it appears it was the parcel boxes that were broken into.

“The RCMP have investigated the incidents of mischief and, at this time, no suspects have been identified,” said media relations officer Tania Finn.

Canada Post did not have information on the break-ins in its complaints database as of 12 p.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Canada Post said affected customers should contact Canada Post directly to arrange alternate ways to receive mail, until the mailboxes are replaced.

Affected customers can call Canada Post’s customer service hotline, 1-866-607-6301.

Brendan Shykora