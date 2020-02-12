Enderby mailboxes vandalized

Police received reports of two broken mailboxes between Sunday evening and Saturday morning

Two mailboxes have been vandalized in the Gardom Lake Road and Glenmary Road area near Enderby, police confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 12. (Christine Jontz-Barbour photo)

Two mailboxes have been broken into in the Enderby area, police confirmed Wednesday.

The North Okanagan RCMP received two reports of broken mailboxes in the Gardom Lake Road and Glenmary Road area. In both cases the incidents took place between Sunday evening and Monday morning (Feb. 9-10).

Police say while the mailboxes were damaged, it’s unknown if anything was taken. Judging by photos posted to the We Love Enderby Facebook page, it appears it was the parcel boxes that were broken into.

“The RCMP have investigated the incidents of mischief and, at this time, no suspects have been identified,” said media relations officer Tania Finn.

Canada Post did not have information on the break-ins in its complaints database as of 12 p.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Canada Post said affected customers should contact Canada Post directly to arrange alternate ways to receive mail, until the mailboxes are replaced.

Affected customers can call Canada Post’s customer service hotline, 1-866-607-6301.

READ MORE: Bait cars used to tempt thieves in Vernon

READ MORE: Drug offences double in Vernon’s fourth quarter: RCMP report

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says
Next story
Potential threat of child abductor in Oliver

Just Posted

Vehicle rolls after collision in Vernon

Firefighters on scene

Update: Drivers from Vernon and Armstrong injured in Highway 97B collision

Salmon Arm RCMP ask for witnesses to Feb. 11 incident

Enderby mailboxes vandalized

Police received reports of two broken mailboxes between Sunday evening and Saturday morning

Enderby seeking artists for mural project

City accepting proposals for an interactive artwork project until March 20

Okanagan author named UBCO writer-in-residence

Vernon’s John Lent will also announce the winner of the 2020 Okanagan Short Story Contest

Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

Three quick second-half goals pace Beach Radio to shocking 3-1 win over Morning Star Sweepers

Report of man approaching children in Oliver prompts RCMP investigation

The man allegedly stopped his vehicle and asked the children if they would like to see his puppy.

Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after fleeing China to avoid coronavirus

Mark Conway unsure when he can return to teaching job at Chinese university

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Potential threat of child abductor in Oliver

A man in a grey car allegedly approached three children waiting for the bus.

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

Most Read