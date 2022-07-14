Enderby river floating discouraged following rescues

Shuswap River water is too dangerous for inflatables/paddling

Those looking to beat the heat are urged to stay off Shuswap River.

With the warmer weather conditions, the Shuswap River Ambassadors have received multiple calls regarding floating.

“We still do not recommend going on the river on inflatables,” the Ambassadors urge. “This week there have been rescues of floaters by residents living along the river.

The water is currently murky and cold with a strong current that can cause people to be sucked under logs or caught in log jams more easily. The hazards can also pop vessels or flip them and it is difficult to swim to shore with the water conditions.

“Please do not let your choices put other people at risk of having to perform rescues,” the Ambassadors said. “ait for the water levels to decrease before floating.”

Tuey Park/Waterwheel Beach and Kildonan Boat launch are still closed.

