Kildonan Boat Launch is closed due to high levels on Shuswap River in Enderby. (Shuswap River Ambassadors)

Enderby river floating discouraged following rescues

Shuswap River water is too dangerous for inflatables/paddling

Those looking to beat the heat are urged to stay off Shuswap River.

With the warmer weather conditions, the Shuswap River Ambassadors have received multiple calls regarding floating.

“We still do not recommend going on the river on inflatables,” the Ambassadors urge. “This week there have been rescues of floaters by residents living along the river.

The water is currently murky and cold with a strong current that can cause people to be sucked under logs or caught in log jams more easily. The hazards can also pop vessels or flip them and it is difficult to swim to shore with the water conditions.

“Please do not let your choices put other people at risk of having to perform rescues,” the Ambassadors said. “ait for the water levels to decrease before floating.”

Tuey Park/Waterwheel Beach and Kildonan Boat launch are still closed.

READ MORE: Emergency mode dropped in Enderby but floating not advised

READ MORE: Looky-loos ticketed at fatal crash north of Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictOutdoors and RecreationWater

Previous story
In too deep: Rescuers suck distressed B.C. kitten out of abandoned well
Next story
B.C. Truckers fight for transparency and access to information amid truck-bridge strikes

Just Posted

Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club teammates Jonas Masys and Elena Masyte (left boat, from front) pass a Claremont Sports Institute crew from Victoria in the Mixed Jr 2x heat at the Island Summer Regatta in Victoria. (Contributed)
PHOTOS: Silver effort from Vernon rowers

Kildonan Boat Launch is closed due to high levels on Shuswap River in Enderby. (Shuswap River Ambassadors)
Enderby river floating discouraged following rescues

Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers captain Jacob Brewer (left), playing in his final junior game, tries to beat Kamloops defender Elias Newport during the Venom’s 14-3 Thompson Okanagan junor Lacrosse League semifinal win Wednesday, July 13, at Kal Tire Place. The Venom swept the best-of-three series. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Kamloops Venom eliminate Vernon Tigers

Highway 97A north of Vernon was closed due to a crash July 12. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Looky-loos ticketed at fatal crash north of Vernon