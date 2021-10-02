Enderby taps run dry for 3rd straight week

Corroded valves continue being replaced in Enderby, which will turn taps off for a number of residents for another week. (RDNO photo)

Some rural Enderby residents will be without water for another week.

The project to replace isolation valves in the Dolly Varden and Walker roads area is being extended due to the work taking longer than initially planned.

“Delays are due to parts availability and unforeseen work required to complete the valve installations,” the Regional District of North Okanagan said.

Water supply will be turned off to the area during the day from Monday, Oct. 4 to Friday, Oct. 8 to finish the work.

The Mabel Lake Water Utility project started Sept. 20.

The water supply on these days may be unavailable at your property between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., but this time could be extended if unforeseen circumstances arise.

“It is suggested that you store a short-term water supply for use while the water is off,” the RDNO said.

“When the water service has been restored, please run a cold water tap, preferably an outside tap, until the water has cleared. There may be some cloudiness and/or air in the water, this is normal.”

