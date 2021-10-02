Corroded valves continue being replaced in Enderby, which will turn taps off for a number of residents for another week. (RDNO photo)

Corroded valves continue being replaced in Enderby, which will turn taps off for a number of residents for another week. (RDNO photo)

Enderby taps run dry for 3rd straight week

Mabel Lake Water Utility project taking longer than expected

Some rural Enderby residents will be without water for another week.

The project to replace isolation valves in the Dolly Varden and Walker roads area is being extended due to the work taking longer than initially planned.

“Delays are due to parts availability and unforeseen work required to complete the valve installations,” the Regional District of North Okanagan said.

Water supply will be turned off to the area during the day from Monday, Oct. 4 to Friday, Oct. 8 to finish the work.

The Mabel Lake Water Utility project started Sept. 20.

READ MORE: Taps dry for nearly 100 Mabel Lake Water Utility customers

The water supply on these days may be unavailable at your property between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., but this time could be extended if unforeseen circumstances arise.

“It is suggested that you store a short-term water supply for use while the water is off,” the RDNO said.

“When the water service has been restored, please run a cold water tap, preferably an outside tap, until the water has cleared. There may be some cloudiness and/or air in the water, this is normal.”

READ MORE: Rollover near Coldstream sends 2 to hospital

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drinking water

Previous story
RCMP search for overdue couple ATVing near Summerland-Princeton Highway
Next story
Canadian Islamic State figure charged with supporting terrorist group

Just Posted

Corroded valves continue being replaced in Enderby, which will turn taps off for a number of residents for another week. (RDNO photo)
Enderby taps run dry for 3rd straight week

Jacqueline Rivard was the winner of the North Okanagan Hospice Society’s 50/50 Butterfly Raffle Oct. 1, 2021. (Contributed)
Charity fundraiser scores Vernon woman nearly $17K

A rainbow appears over O’Keefe Ranch following a Sept. 26 rainfall. (Susan Cseh photo)
Water, permit fee relief for Westside residents following wildfire

Tena McKenzie will lead riders around Wood Lake Sunday, Oct. 4 for the CIBC Run for the Cure. (Contributed)
Oyama breast cancer survivor marks 10 years at Ride for the Cure