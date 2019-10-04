Enderby teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeuau International Aiport

An Enderby youth is facing charges after he made alleged threats to the Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport, located in Montreal, Quebec.

The North Okanagan RCMP is currently conducting an investigation, after being notified by Montreal authorities that alleged bomb threats had been made against the airport. Over a month long period, several false bomb threats were allegedly made to the international airport via the internet. Investigators were lead to an Enderby residence where a 16-year-old youth was arrested and warrant executed, on his family’s home.

“During the search warrant, investigators seized multiple electronic devices from the home that will be further examined by police,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “Threats of this nature are taken very seriously by authorities and the consequences for this youth could be life altering.”

The 16-year-old male from Enderby is facing possible charges in relation to conveying false messages and harassing communications. He was subsequently released from custody to appear at a later court date.

READ MORE: Vernon youth charged in bomb threat file

READ MORE: Rash of bomb threats a learning opportunity for response capacity, Goodale

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island
Next story
Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Just Posted

Enderby teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeuau International Aiport

Vernon lawn bowlers raise thousands for Okanagan families

The Lawn Days of Summer tournament in August raised $4,200 for the Family Resource Centre

A record-breaking breakfast for United Way in Vernon

The figures are in, and this year’s United Way drive-thru breakfast earned more donations than ever

Okanagan paddlers help rid Shuswap River of garbage

The seventh annual Shuswap River Cleanup Paddle took place on Sept. 29

Kindergartner’s 25-cent donation warms hearts of North Okanagan RCMP, firefighters

Crew members came to visit Kai McColl at his kindergarten class to thank him for his generosity

Three screams for Vernon’s haunted corn maze

Field of Screams dress rehearsal had international students, media jumping out of skin

‘I saw a glimmer of hope and talent’: $1 rescue horse wins B.C. show

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

New farmer joins the Revelstoke market scene

The farmer of Bear Dude Farm is one of less than 10 per cent of farmers in Canada under 35 years old

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

B.C. filmmaker features professional skiers in latest comedy doc

Katie Burrell’s Dream Job will be showing across the Okanagan in November

LETTER: Party did not deserve fascist label

People’s Party of Canada signs vandalized in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

Residents of Shuswap town feel violated following string of property crimes

Incidents of trespassing, theft from vehicles, break and enter spur talk of vigilantism

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Most Read