Enderby’s drive-in not safe from top doc’s 50-car limit

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-in is not exempt from Dr. Bonnie Henry’s 50 vehicle limit.

The province’s top doctor confirmed Monday her order limiting vehicles applies to all drive-in movie theaters along with special events.

“We have a less risky environment when we have people in cars,” she said in an update May 25. “You can have more than one person in a car, but that becomes a very challenging situation when you have large numbers of vehicles.”

She said this 50-vehicle limit is not a forever thing, but it is necessary for this phase. Dr. Henry suggested this restriction could be eased later this summer.

“But I can’t predict that,” she said.

The popular drive-in theatre in Enderby opened earlier this month with new rules in place ensuring appropriate physical distancing measures and other provincial orders could be adhered to.

Since its season opening, Starlight has been operating at a 50 per cent or less capacity. Each car is given 20 feet of parking space and motorists are to park, as directed, in the middle of the assigned parking space and aren’t permitted to move once parked, the website reads.

Open hatches, trucks parked backwards and sitting outside are still permitted, but now with Dr. Henry’s clarification Monday, the number of patrons will likely be affected further reducing capacity.

An online reservation system is in place and all tickets for showings are to be pre-purchased online in advance.

“Your online ticket will guarantee your entrance, but not a specific parking spot,” the website reads.

The Morning Star has reached out to Starlight for comment.

