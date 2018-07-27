Eneas remains out of control, evacuation alerts rescinded

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland continues to grow away from houses

BC Wildfire Service says the Mount Eneas wildfire has been classified as held and now stands at 1,793 hectares in size.

Throughout Thursday, 82 personnel and six pieces of heavy equipment were working the fire.

The objective was to extinguish hot spots and mop up. Night crews are continuing to mop up and patrol.

“On the north end of this fire, the challenge continues to be patchy ground with some unburnt areas remaining in the perimeter,” said BC Wildfire.

That said, good progress is being made with some sections having blackline 400 feet into the perimeter

As for the smaller nearby Peachland creek wildfire, about 2.5 kilometres west of Peachland, is being held at 23.1 hectares

