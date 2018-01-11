Entrepreneurs, tech to benefit from Enhanced Acceleration programs

Clean technology companies, Indigenous entrepreneurs and communities in rural British Columbia will get help turning business ideas into reality thanks to an investment by the Government of Canada.

Stephen Fuhr, Member of Parliament for Kelowna-Lake Country, announced $473,000 in funding to support Accelerate Okanagan to scale up their programming while expanding their services to target new communities.

“Innovation and technology have the potential to drive our economy and create well-paying jobs for all Canadians,” said Fuhr. “By expanding their services across British Columbia, Accelerate Okanagan is helping more people—especially those who live in rural and Indigenous communities—to turn their entrepreneurial ideas into economic success stories.”

Accelerate Okanagan’s mission is to give new and growing technology-driven businesses the mentorships and connections they need to thrive through programs like Startup Basics and RevUp. With this funding, Accelerate Okanagan will be able to expand these two programs while adding a focus on clean technology and Indigenous entrepreneurs. The funding will also help Accelerate Okanagan extending these programs into Kamloops, Nanaimo, and Prince George

The funding will also support an increased emphasis on clean technology at Metabridge. 2018 — an annual retreat that connects Canadian technology companies with peers in Silicon Valley. By attracting clean technology entrepreneurs to this event, more local companies will benefit from exposure to global entrepreneurs and venture capital.

“I strongly believe that mentorship programs are key to the successful growth of any company and critical in creating a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through this initiative, our mentorship programs will now have greater reach and impact and this will ensure we continue to build a strong future for Canada’s economy,” said Raghwa Gopal, CEO, Accelerate Okanagan.

In 2015, the Okanagan technology industry contributed $1.3 billion to the overall Okanagan economy. By continuing to support and grow the technology sector in Kelowna and other communities, this funding will assist Accelerate Okanagan to further the Government of Canada’s priorities of supporting Indigenous economic growth, clean technology entrepreneurs and innovation.

