Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla

Environment Canada is warning road users of heavy snowfall between Hope and Merritt on Friday, Feb. 7. 2020. (File photo)

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway as a second winter storm batters the Okanagan this week.

Environment Canada is warning road users driving along the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt that 20 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall.

The snow is forecasted to begin over the Coquihalla Summit by midday and then spread to Kootenay Pass this afternoon before intensifying later in the evening. The snow is expected to taper off to a few flurries early Saturday morning.

Environment Canada also advises drivers that weather in the mountains can change suddenly and reccomends the use of winter tires and chains.

For more road conditions visit www.drivebc.ca and provide updates or weather conditions by sending an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or use the hashtag #BCStorm on social media.

