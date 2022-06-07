Looking towards West Kelowna. (BC Highway Cams)

Equipment blaze sparks in former Mt. Law wildfire area above West Kelowna

A forestry company salvaging timber had a piece of equipment catch fire

For those that might have seen a plume of smoke rising above West Kelowna early Tuesday morning, there was a fire incident.

A forestry company salvaging wood from the charred trees in the area of the 2021 Mount Law wildfire, had a piece of equipment burst into flames.

The West Kelowna Fire Department was alerted to the situation, however, were notified that the forestry company had enough water to douse the blaze and was able to handle it without any help.

BC Wildfire crews were called to the area to check on the situation to ensure it was under control.

Post-fire salvage logging is often used to harvest the logs for lumber, plywood and pulp.

The Mount Law wildfire was discovered on Aug. 15, 2021, and grew to an estimated 800 hectares in size. Several homes in West Kelowna were evacuated following the suspected human-caused blaze.

